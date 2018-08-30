Mathiston family miracle

MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a story of a family’s faith.

A Mathiston woman undergoes a simple surgery her family says, nearly cost her, her life.

After 64 days in 3 different hospitals, Jennifer Gazaway is back home and she came home to one big surprise.

A police escort, balloons and tears of joy as Jennifer Gazaway pulls up her drive for the first time in over 2 months.

“We pulled into Mathiston and the cops got in front of us and turned on their blue lights. She said they’re escorting you home. I said what? Then we rounded the corner. I had no idea there’d be this many people here, but it makes me feel good,” said Gazaway.

Everyone in Mathiston knows Jennifer. She’s the person always looking out for others.

“My mom was like the rock to everything. I mean she did everything for us,” said her daughter, Ceilie Grimsley.

“She’s a person that’ll help you anyway she possible could and always has,” said Mathiston Mayor Jimmy Carden.

In June, things quickly changed after she had a hysterectomy. A complication eventually landed her in a Jackson hospital. Her body went septic.

Doctors telling family it was time to say good bye.

“At 18 years old I never thought I’d had to make decisions that I had to make. But I knew I couldn’t be selfish and do what she would want,” said Grimsley.

And everyone did just that. They clung to their faith asking everyone to pray and believe in a miracle. On Thursday, that miracle happened.

“There’s no other way to put it. Of all the things she’s been through, that’s the only thing that has gotten us this far is the good Lord and prayer. She’s honestly a miracle,” said Grimsley.

As Jennifer hugs everyone from the comfort of her own chair, you better believe she’s ready to shout her story.

“If you don’t believe in God, just look at me. I am a true miracle,” said Gazaway.

Jennifer was transferred to UMMC after being taken to Tupelo.

Doctors there in Jackson worked to get her body out of sepsis.