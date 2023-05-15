Mathiston man found guilty on charges related to January 6 Insurrection

MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mathiston man is found guilty of eleven total charges in the District of Columbia, which includes assault with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 Capitol Breach.

This photo was posted on Thomas Harlen Smith’s Facebook page.

Smith was found guilty of nine felony charges and two misdemeanors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Smith and his cousin, Donnie Wren of Alabama, also found guilty of felony charges, traveled to D.C. to attend former President Trump’s rally.

After reaching the Capitol grounds, Smith entered the Tunnel, attempted to break a window with his flagpole, and pushed into the Capitol.

Smith also kicked an officer to the ground and threw a metal pole, hitting an officer in the head. After he left Capitol grounds, Smith messaged on Facebook: “We stormed the capitol.”

Smith’s most serious charges carry a statutory maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

