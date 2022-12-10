Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas.

While in custody, Lucas was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies also obtained a search warrant for the camper that Lucas was living in.

Lucas is currently being held at the Webster County Jail on a $10,000 bond as well as a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter