Motorcycle riders urge motorists to be more aware of those on two wheels

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month nationwide

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – May is “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month” and local motorcyclists say they want motorists on 4 wheels to be aware of those on 2 wheels.

Late last year, a motorcycle rider was heading North on Gloster, when a van turned in front of him. His GoPro captured what happened next.

Miraculously, he walked away from the crash with a few cuts and bruises. His bike was totaled.

Unfortunately, motorcyclists in the area say they have also been involved in close calls with motorists.

“I was riding here in Tupelo, noticed a driver looking at her cell phone, she was going in the opposite direction, almost off the road, I wanted to get around her,” said Sean Renfro.

” I was going to make a right turn from a stop sign, there was a truck in front of me and they acted like they were going to go straight, didn’t have blinker on, they pulled up, I turned and they went in front of me and swiped the side of my crash bar, if I didn’t have my crash bar I probably would have went over,” said Jonah Fears.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the U S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has tips for motorists , including observing all traffic laws, and yielding to motorcycles, especially at intersections.

Also, motorcycle operators have the same rights of the road as any other motorist.

And the NHTSA also reminds motorists to check those blind spots.

“There are a lot more SUVs on the road, those vehicles have terrible blind spots, when it comes to other vehicles, especially a motorcycle, which are lower to the ground and shorter than a car, have to be aware of your surroundings,” said Ken Phillips.

Another safety issue that doesn’t involve motorists , but motorcyclists say can be as dangerous, Grass clippings blown onto the road, when a yard is mowed. Motorcyclists say that can be a recipe for disaster. They want motorists, and the public to know about their safety concerns, so everybody can have a safe ride.

According to the NHSTA, in 2020, there were 5,579 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes, an eleven percent increase from the previous year.