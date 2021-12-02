Mayor Gaskin to host first work session with possible pay raise discussion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin’s first work session, he will have a big topic to discuss.

The meeting will be held at city hall tomorrow morning.

A work session is designed to help make city council meetings run more smoothly.

The mayor and council will hear from a city department head representative to talk about pay raises for the people that lead departments in the city government.

A 75 cent an hour raise has been approved for all hourly city employees.

A company that could possibly manage American Rescue Plan Act money for the city will also make a presentation.