TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton will head to Germany to hopefully develop a partnership with the city that has ties to Tupelo’s most famous son.

Elvis Presley lived in Bad Nauheim during his time in the Army, from 1958 to 1960. The singer rented a large house off base, which is a popular spot for Elvis fans today.

Presley also met his future wife, Priscilla Beaulieu, while he was stationed in Germany.

Mayor Shelton says he will meet with tourism officials and discuss opportunities for joint projects and promotions between Tupelo and the German city Presley once called home.

The mayor says there would be opportunities for tourism, cultural and economic projects.

“Elvis Presley connects Tupelo to the world. We have so many things to be proud of, right here, in Tupelo, but when you are traveling and someone asks where you’re from and you say Tupelo, the first thing they mention is Elvis Presley. So, it’s our obligation as a city to use that to our advantage and continue to grow and build relationships internationally and continue to invite people to Tupelo, who hopefully will invest in the city,” said Mayor Shelton.

The mayor’s trip will be paid for by the Tupelo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

His trip coincides with the European Elvis Presley Festival, marking the anniversary of the entertainer’s death.