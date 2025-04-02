Mayor Lynn Spruill gets Starkville’s Democratic Primary

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -The third time’s the charm.

Incumbent Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill won Tuesday’s Democratic Primary for the city’s top job.

Coming in with 1400 votes, she won outright in the three-person race.

Charles Yarbrough landed 1,281 votes.

Brenna Betts came in third with 115.

With the primary behind her, Spruill can now focus on Republican Challenger Roger Bassett and the June General Election.

“Very excited that they believed that I could another term and be beneficial to the community cause that’s what it’s all about, I mean, all of us want to do well for our community. So I appreciate that everyone saw my vision and believed in it and that I had enough to get over the hump,” said Spruill.

Spruill said she hopes to continue city projects she’s started if she wins re-election to what would be her third term.

