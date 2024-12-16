Mayor of Jackson announces parade to celebrate JS Football team

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced on Monday, December 16, that a parade will be held in the capital city in celebration of the Jackson State football team.

Saturday, the Tigers, led by JSU Alum and head football coach TC Taylor, beat South Carolina State 28-7 to win the university’s first celebration bowl and fourth HBCU national championship.

Mayor Lumumba said that the parade would be delayed due to the students going on holiday break.

More details are expected to be released at a later date.

