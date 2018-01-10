Mayor Shelton Issues First Veto

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has issued his first veto of a city council decision.

Recently, the council voted to build a turn lane on Endville Road, in front of the Tupelo christian Preparatory School, as a way to reduce traffic congestion.

However, Mayor Shelton says he doesn’t believe the council’s decision is an appropriate use of tax dollars.

The mayor also said the proper procedures were not followed for the agenda item during a council meeting.

“It essentially creates an unfunded mandate, for the administration, so for that reason I am going to veto that decision for that turn lane and if nothing else request the city council to go back through the proper procedures for building a road in the city of Tupelo,” Mayor Shelton said.

The mayor says the council should put the issue before the traffic committee for engineering studies. Shelton said he wouldn’t be opposed to widening all of Endville Road between the city limits and McCullough Boulevard.