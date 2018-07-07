Mayor Talks Money Management

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Money management isn’t always easy to talk about, but that was the message at a local church Saturday.

Weir Mayor Shuni Miller-Coffey said she also works for a financial services company. Miller-Coffey invited a colleague to host a workshop on obtaining financial freedom. She said credit card debt, student loans, and bankruptcies are what commonly crash credit scores. But in small towns, people often hesitate to reach out for help or advice.

“We really don’t talk about it.” “It’s such a small-knit community, nobody really wants to open up and say, ‘I need that help,'” Miller-Coffey said.

She said there are a few tips and tricks that can help you keep or get your finances on track.

They include keeping credit card balances within 30-percent of your credit limit.

Also, pay on credit cards twice a month, instead of just once.

And, to build credit, after making making a big purchase, don’t pay the balance off all at once. Make a few payments to raise that score.