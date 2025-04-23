Mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge in Houston
HOUSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mayoral candidate in Houston arrested over the weekend for DUI and other alleged offenses plans to plead not guilty to the charges.
On Friday night, April 18, 56-year-old Hubert Hamilton was arrested by the MHP on Airport Road. Hamilton was charged with DUI 2nd, Disorderly conduct- fail to comply with a police officer, resisting arrest, and no insurance.
Hamilton is running as a Democrat for the mayor’s seat in Houston. He has hired attorneys Jason Shelton and James Moore to represent him.
Shelton said Hamilton will plead not guilty to the charges.