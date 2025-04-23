Mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge in Houston

HOUSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mayoral candidate in Houston arrested over the weekend for DUI and other alleged offenses plans to plead not guilty to the charges.

On Friday night, April 18, 56-year-old Hubert Hamilton was arrested by the MHP on Airport Road. Hamilton was charged with DUI 2nd, Disorderly conduct- fail to comply with a police officer, resisting arrest, and no insurance.

Hamilton is running as a Democrat for the mayor’s seat in Houston. He has hired attorneys Jason Shelton and James Moore to represent him.

Shelton said Hamilton will plead not guilty to the charges.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.