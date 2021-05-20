COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Columbus share their ideas today.

The Exchange Club of Columbus offered the opportunity to the candidates.

Keith Gaskin and Montrell Coburn were there to talk to the members.

They discussed the city’s image and the city’s finances.

Crime was also a big topic.

Gaskin and Coburn say crime is a top concern for their campaign.

“The big issue we are hearing about right now is crime, and I think that’s one of the things that if I am elected mayor will be a top priority… To make sure we have a police force that is equipped for the 21st century policing whether that means more men and women on the street, more investigators,” said Keith Gaskin, mayoral candidate.

“People have like no hope. Everything is just torn down… Look, I hate to say it raggity, and you wake up to see that every morning and then go to a job that you don’t like because you need to provide for your family. I want to give them… To let them know there is hope,” said Montrell Coburn, mayoral candidate.

Incumbent Mayor Robert Smith was not at today’s forum.