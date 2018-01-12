Mayoral Election Contest Goes To Trial

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- After hearing from both parties of an election contest filed In Starkville, the case will be going to trial.

Candidate Johnny Moore filed for the contest against Mayor Lynn Spruill, who was declared the winner last summer.

In a motions hearing Friday morning, Mayor Spruill and Moore’s attorney’s presented their sides to Special Judge Barry Moore, in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

Moore’s attorney says 9 affidavit ballots and 2 absentee ballots are in question.

Mayor Spruill’s attorney asked for more discovery and information from the Moore campaign on what they intend to bring to trial.

“The judge ruled essentially for us and essentially said that they need to provide what the information we felt like we needed. Especially in regard with reported opinion testimony and there are still decisions potentially to be made about whether there will be any expert testimony, but that’s still to be decided by Judge Ford,” said Spruill’s attorney, Jim Mozingo.

Moore’s counsel says they’ll provide the information that Attorney Jim Mozingo addressed in the motions hearing.

“We are going to clean that up a little bit to make sure that they have everything we believe we already did, but we’ll go ahead and supplement that to the extent the judge like they wanted case numbers on some cases, so, we’ll provide that to them,” said Moore’s attorney, William Starks.

Judge Moore scheduled the trial date for February 5th.