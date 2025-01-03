Mayoral Race in Starkville to be competitive this year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville’s Mayoral race looks to be competitive this year.

Three people have already qualified to run for the city’s top job. Incumbent Mayor Lynn Spruill is looking to stay in the office for one more term, but she is being challenged by Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough and Starkville High School teacher Brenna Betts.

The Board of Aldermen races are looking *less* competitive so far. With at least 6 incumbents vying to keep their seats.

In Ward 1, first-term Alderwoman Kim Moreland has filed to run for re-election, as has longtime Alderwoman, Ward 2’s Sandra Sistrunk.

It’s a similar story in Wards 4, 6, and 7, where Mike Brooks, Roy A. Perkins, and Henry Vaughn are all seeking to retain their seats on the Board.

In Ward 3, the incumbent, Jeffrey Rupp, filed on January 3.

So far, none of the incumbents has a challenger.

