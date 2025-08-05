Mayor’s Review Uncovers New Findings in Columbus Police Crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones is playing a key role in uncovering what really happened during last month’s police crash that seriously injured Devion Bankhead.

The city said patrol officer Jeremy Harris was speeding to help jail a difficult suspect when his cruiser collided with Bankhead’s car at College Street and 22nd Street South.

Initially, investigators believed Bankhead pulled into the officer’s path.

But according to a press release, Mayor Jones personally reviewed body-camera footage, visited the crash scene with city counsel, and raised concerns that Bankhead may have been stopped at the time.

Following that push, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department revised its findings, now confirming that Bankhead was stationary and Officer Harris lost control, flipping his cruiser.

Jones also revealed that hospital staff failed to collect a required drug and alcohol test after the crash due to confusion in the emergency department.

The issue has since been corrected.

The mayor and city council are now reviewing the sheriff’s 365-page report to decide what actions to take next.

Bankhead remains in recovery from his injuries.

