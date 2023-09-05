MBI continues investigation into standoff at the Grenada Walgreen’s

A hostage situation at the Walgreen's store in Grenada ended with the death of the suspect

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) The suspect is dead after a hostage situation in a Walgreens store in Grenada Sunday. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

The suspect, 39-year-old Bradley Hatcher was shot by members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team.

Sunday afternoon Grenada police along with other local and state law enforcement responded to Walgreens in Grenada for a hostage situation

Grenada police chief George Douglas says from about 4:40 p.m. until after 8 p.m. 39 39-year-old old Bradley Hatcher held two people hostage in the store. 1 was a customer the other was an employee.

“Yesterday we received a call somewhere around 4:40 p.m. that we had a person inside of the Walgreens store here with a gun, a male subject, and was holding hostages,” Chief Douglas said. “Upon our arrival, we discovered that was definitely confirmed.”

The chief says there was one other person in the store, but that person was able to get out well before the long standoff.

The chief says Hatcher says law enforcement was in contact with Hatcher the entire time he was inside the store.

“He was making some demands that were certain law enforcement agents that he wanted to speak with but he did not,” Chief Douglas said. “He made some demands such as wanting a helicopter or something to that effect.”

Chief Douglas and Grenada County Sheriff Rolando Fair both believe Hatchers was suffering from a mental illness.

The ordeal came to an end when members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team took action to shoot and kill Hatcher. He was reportedly near the front entrance of the store. No one else was harmed.

“It was quite evident that the threat had to be neutralized,” Chief Douglas said.

Both the sheriff and the chief thank the community for their cooperation. They also encourage seeking help for mental trauma.

“With this situation please go out and get the help that you need whether you think you need it or not,” Sherriff Fair said. “Talk with a professional there are different resources that you can attain to get that help.”

According to the Department of Public Safety, The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently assessing the incident and will share its findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

