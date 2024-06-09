MBI investigates domestic dispute in Alcorn County

A deputy on the scene saw a male striking a female, who was later identified as his mother, in the head with an object.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On June 8 around 3:30 p.m., Alcorn County Deputies were dispatched to County Road 575

They responded to reports of a domestic issue involving a knife.

The deputy deployed his taser which did not affect the subject.

The subject continued to strike his mother in the head, and the deputy fired his weapon striking the subject.

The female was taken by ambulance and later flown to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The male subject was taken by ambulance to Magnolia Regional Health Center.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on the case.

More information will be released when available.

