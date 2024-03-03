MBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred on March 1st on Poplar Springs Drive in Meridian.

A deputy with the sheriff’s department was attempting to initiate a traffic stop on an alleged drunk

driver.

A passenger was asked to exit the vehicle when he discharged a weapon at the deputy

striking him with non-fatal injuries.

The deputy then discharged his weapon, striking the subject with fatal injuries.

The driver was arrested with no injuries

This information is subject to change.

MBI is investigating and gathering evidence.

