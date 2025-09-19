MBI is investigating an officer involved incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Yellow crime scene tape and Police lights were still present at the intersection of 22nd Street and 15th Avenue North Friday morning, after a traffic stop quickly escalated into a pursuit to a dead end.

“When they got to the dead-end street, from what we are told from the preliminary investigation,” said Joseph Daughtry, Columbus Police Chief. “Is that the suspect turned his vehicle around, heading towards the officer, and then the officer discharged his weapon into the vehicle?”

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told WCBI that the officer chased the suspect, and with the help of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was set up, and a suspect was taken into custody.

32-year-old Taylor G. Jackson is being charged with one count of simple assault on a police officer and one count of felony eluding, along with a number of traffic violations.

Since an officer fired his weapon, the incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and at this time, it is unclear why the suspect left the scene during the traffic stop.

Daughtry said he is grateful that no one was seriously injured, knowing that the incident could have been worse.

“A lot of people have a mindset that we are out to hurt them, and that is not the case,” said Daughtry. “We need people to understand that we have a job to do. A lot of times you can get a ticket and go on about your business.”

Chief Daughtry said there is no ongoing danger to the community, and the officer involved in this incident is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

