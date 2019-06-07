MBI issues alert for missing teen

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The search is on for a missing Desoto County teenager.

Makalah Brooks, 13, was last seen Friday morning in the 7000 Block of Broken Hickory Drive in Walls, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert late Friday evening.

She was wearing black framed glasses, a grey t-shirt, and grey hoodie with black leggings and grey converse shoes.

If you have any information call the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office. That Number 662-469-8027.