MBI issues Silver Alert for missing man in Noxubee County

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has now issued a Silver Alert for a missing Macon man.

30-year-old Kenneth Gray Reed was last seen Wednesday morning around 10:30 driving in the area of Marhoner and Paulette Roads.

Reed is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and was wearing a short sleeve hunter green t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black sandals.

Kenneth Gray Reed is believed to be in a 1998 blue Chevrolet Silverado with Noxubee County tag NX12605.

Family members said Kenneth Gray Reed suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If you know where Kenneth Gray Reed is, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter