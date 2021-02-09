MBI takes control of officer involved shooting case in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – State investigators have taken over a deadly officer-involved shooting case in Oxford.

Oxford police say the shooting happened Monday night.

- Advertisement -

In a social media post, OPD said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle and the driver fled.

The driver was Clay Tatum, 38, of Lafayette County.

There was a pursuit and when the vehicle stopped, the driver ran from the car.

Officers say moments after the foot chase there was an officer-involved shooting.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

No policemen were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of the case, which is standard procedure.

You can view Chief McCutchen’s statement here.