MCA teaches group in Louisville about becoming full-stack coder

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Technology drives nearly everything we do today, and coding is the language that drives that technology.

The Mississippi Coding Academy, or MCA, is an 11-month program that teaches people all the skills they need to become full-stack coders, someone who can develop client and server software.

MCA also teaches more basic, everyday skills like online meeting etiquette and personal, cybersecurity, and how to keep your home computer safe and avoid scams.

Academy representatives were doing that for a group in Louisville today.

The executive director for MCA said the program is preparing people for jobs that are already out there, and need filling now.

