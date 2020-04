WATCH: Mississippi State officially introduced new women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson on Tuesday, April 14th.

McCray-Penson said that the Bulldogs still have the pieces to continue competing for a national championship.

MSU Athletics released the details of McCray-Penson’s deal with the Bulldogs. The contract terms for McCray-Penson are for four years and $750,000 annually.