McDonald’s boosts third quarter sales by emphasizing value but warns customers remain pressured
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Sources from Associated Press say McDonald’s sales got a lift from Snack Wraps and other value-oriented products in the third quarter.
But McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski warned Wednesday that consumers in the U.S. and other top international markets remain under economic pressure, a problem he thinks will persist well into 2026. Concern about SNAP food aid benefits and whether the U.S. government will pay them during the shutdown is exacerbating those worries, he said.
Kempczinski said U.S. visits to fast food restaurants by lower-income consumers fell again in the July-September period, a trend that has persisted for nearly two years. And while higher-income customers are continuing to dine out, they’re also looking for deals.
“I think sometimes there’s this idea that value only matters to low-income (customers). But value matters to everybody,” Kempczinski said on a conference call with investors. “Feeling like you’re getting good value for your dollar is important.”
As a result, McDonald’s is leaning heavily into discounts. It launched Extra Value Meals in the U.S. in early September, piling those on top of other deals, including its McValue menu, which was introduced in January. In Australia, McDonald’s said it locked in pricing on its value items for 12 months starting in July, which lifted store traffic.
U.S. restaurant sales got a boost in July when Snack Wraps returned after a nine-year absence. McDonald’s said Snack Wraps were the most popular new chicken product in recent U.S. history, with 20% of customers buying one in the first month they were on sale. The $2.99 Snack Wraps also appealed to value-conscious consumers, Kempczinski said.