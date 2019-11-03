McDonald's fires CEO for relationship with employee

Walter Mercado, famed Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 87
His catch phrase to his audience: “Above all, lots and lots of love”
56M ago
Reporter’s Notebook: David Pogue on interviewing a musical idol
A privilege of being a “Sunday Morning” correspondent is getting to meet songwriter/singer/producer Jeff Lynne, co-founder of the rock band Electric Light Orchestra
7H ago
Jeff Lynne, the reluctant rock star, returns with Jeff Lynne’s ELO
After years off-stage, the co-founder of the ’70s rock band Electric Light Orchestra is back, and he’s playing all the instruments himself
7H ago
Enter the immersive art world of Meow Wolf
The Santa Fe-based collective of artists invites audiences to step into a whole different dimension, putting on exhibitions that tantalize with vivid visuals and storytelling that is magical, mysterious, or just plain bizarre
8H ago