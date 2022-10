McDonald’s hosts Coffee with a Cop

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police make some connections over breakfast and coffee.

McDonald’s on Highway 45 hosted Coffee with a Cop this morning.

This allows folks from the community to come out and talk with the department.

Questions and concerns are answered in a less formal atmosphere.

Coffee with a Cop was also held at McDonald’s in Tupelo this morning.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter