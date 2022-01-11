McDonald’s manager shot former employee in the leg
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An altercation between a manager and his former employee at a Starkville McDonald’s ends in gunfire.
41-year-old Kevan Lawrence is charged with aggravated assault.
The shooting happened Monday night around 9 o’clock at the restaurant on Highway 12 West.
Police say, Lawrence, the manager of that location, shot a former employee during a disturbance at the business.
The victim was shot in the leg.
Investigators have not released any other information about the incident.