McDonald’s manager shot former employee in the leg

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An altercation between a manager and his former employee at a Starkville McDonald’s ends in gunfire.

41-year-old Kevan Lawrence is charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Monday night around 9 o’clock at the restaurant on Highway 12 West.

Police say, Lawrence, the manager of that location, shot a former employee during a disturbance at the business.

The victim was shot in the leg.

Investigators have not released any other information about the incident.