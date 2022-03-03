McDonald’s restaurants across MS hope to hire more than 800 new employees

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – McDonald’s restaurants across the state hope to hire more than 800 new employees next week.

The restaurants in Mississippi are hosting “Hiring Week” from March 6th thru 12th.

Managers say they have various positions that will offer flexible scheduling, extensive training, and advancement opportunities.

New employees will also benefit from telehealth and other employee assistance programs.

If you’re interested in applying or finding out more about open positions, you can go to MclocaDonalds.com