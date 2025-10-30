MCSO is investigating a homicide

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) “All of our hearts are hurting to lose Ms. Ollie,” said Robert Howell, Smith Chapel Holiness Church Member.

Robert Howell is still having a hard time coming to grips with one of his church members no longer being here with him.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook tells WCBI, his deputies responded to a call at Smith Chapel Holiness Church on Wednesday evening, October 29.

When deputies arrived, they found 73-year-old Ollie Hamilton had been violently attacked and was dead.

“So many things are happening in life,” said Howell. “And we know these are our times that the bible spoke of, and we are just being in prayer for the family.”

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Jadynn Hamilton, who is the grandson of the victim, and he is being charged with murder. And his bond was set at $500,000.

“This is a tragedy of the worst kind,” said Kevin Crook, Monroe County Sheriff. “Because you have a beloved church member killed and then come to find out within 24 hours that she was killed by a family member.”

At this time, it is unclear what the motive may have been, but it is believed that they were in an argument during the time of the incident.

Smith Chapel Church Member Robert Howell describes the victim as a person who was always willing to help others.

” She was the mother of the church here, and she always helped the community,” said Howell. “She was a role model for the younger women, and she was always doing what she could to teach them to be young ladies.”

Hamilton had no history of trouble with the law, and Howell says this is something he never expected from the suspect.

“No, no, and I have never seen this in him,” said Howell. “And I have been knowing him all his life.”

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident, is encouraged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous p3 tips app.

