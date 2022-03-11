MDE investing millions of dollars into online health and safety platform

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education is investing millions of dollars to provide a web-based health and safety platform for school districts around the state.

The platform will provide several features including surveillance cameras with the ability to detect crowd congestion, virtual tours of schools for situational awareness in schools, a mobile app for emergency notifications and more.

135 school districts will receive the digital service.

MDE is spending will use 14 million dollars from its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or E-S-S-R which is a form of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

