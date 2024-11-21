MDE presents award for Science of Reading Excellence to MUW

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – The School of Education at The W was recognized by the Mississippi Department of Education today with its Mississippi Science of Reading Excellence Award.

The W has also been recognized as a Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Educator Preparation Program for its commitment to literacy education.

The Science of Reading goes beyond teaching students how to read. It involves research into child brain development, psychology, and language development, and the relationship of reading skills to education success.

“The research backs it. That is what the Science of Reading is. There are studies that show the connection of students that start kindergarten, if they’re ready for kindergarten, they tend to stay on track. But those that start behind, typically stay behind. Those who struggle in kindergarten struggle in 3rd Grade. They struggle in graduating high school, and so, what we are doing is ensuring our teacher candidates have the knowledge and skills to set the trends that don’t just impact success in the classroom, but impacts their success in their family, in their jobs, and in the community,” said Rose Ford, MWU Assistant Professor of Education.

The W was also featuring its Center for Education Support, which provides help for teachers in their classrooms.

More than 80% of recent Elementary Education graduates from The W are working in Mississippi Public Schools.

