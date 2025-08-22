MDHS reminds SNAP clients to protect their PINs

card scan

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A recent rise in stolen SNAP benefits has the Mississippi Department of Human Services reminding clients to protect their PINs.

MDHS’s Office of Inspector General has reported an increase in reports of stolen benefits in the Golden Triangle, other areas close to the state line, and the Jackson Metro area.

New Federal rules prohibit MDHS from replacing those benefits.

The department is advising recipients to change their Personal Identification Number, or PIN, after each use.

They also advise changing it the night before benefits are loaded each month.

You should also avoid using PINs that are easy to guess. Check your EBT account regularly, inspect card reading machines for any suspicious activity, and, above all, keep your PIN confidential.

MDHS said it is working on new security solutions with its vendors.

