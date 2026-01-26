MDHS to assist SNAP recipients affected by winter storm outages

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services is offering additional assistance to SNAP recipients who lost power during the Winter storm.

MDHS announced on Monday, January 26, that clients who experienced a power outage lasting longer than six hours due to the weekend storms may be eligible to request replacement SNAP benefits.

Requests must be submitted using the designated SNAP replacement benefits form.

That form is available at the MDHS website, MDHS.GOV

More information on the replacement benefit program is also available on the website.

