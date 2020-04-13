MDOC confirms positive COVID-19 case among inmates

The Mississippi Department of Correction confirmed Monday an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, who has since died, was serving time at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

- Advertisement -

The unidentified inmate, who had underlying health conditions, was tested when he began exhibiting symptoms and was immediately medically isolated pending results.

The results did not come in until after the inmate had died. Whether the inmate died because of the coronavirus has not been determined.

MDOC interim commissioner Tommy Taylor said the department has isolated all affected areas and increased screenings for all inmates who came in contact with the individual.

Inmate who came into close contact have been provided masks.

Inmates in the enhanced quarantined locations will also be monitored twice a day for any signs or symptoms of the virus, and all frequently touched areas, such as workstations, countertops, doorknobs, light switches, handrails and computer keyboards are being sanitized regularly.