MDOC: Housing needs still pending for remaining Unit 29 inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is still searching for housing for over 600 maximum-security inmates.

The department is still looking for housing for 625 inmates that had previously been in Unit 29 at Mississippi State Penitary at Parchman.

- Advertisement -

375 inmates have already been moved to Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility near Parchman.

MDOC’sbudget request for the 2021 fiscal year is $419,110,853 which includes $22,522,280 for improvements to Unit 29.

In the request, MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall said the facility has become unsafe for staff and inmates due to age and general deterioration.

The facility was originally built in 1980, and then renovated in 1996.

The department said it can’t move the remaining Unit 29 inmates to the empty Walnut Grove Correctional Facility because it lacks the staff and resources to operate the former private prison.

The department said it is experiencing critical understaffing at its three state prisons. It also needs at least 1,000 more officers for its current facilities.

The budget request also includes over $8 million for a realignment and over $35 million to fill 800 vacant positions at the three state prisons. The realignment request is to the current starting salary for correctional officers from $25,650.41 to $30,369.82.