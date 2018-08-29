MDOC Inmate From Lowndes County Dies

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man serving time in prison has died at a Pascagoula hospital.

Tony Springer, 75, died Monday evening.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says he was being housed at Leakesville prison.

Springer was convicted in Lowndes County last December for unlawful touching of a child.

The manner and cause of death are pending an autopsy.

Springer is the 13th MDOC inmate to died this month.

He is also the second inmate from Lowndes County to pass away.