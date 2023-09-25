MDOT begins work on $19M project on Highway 82

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Be prepared for some traffic and a delay in your commute on Highway 82.

Some of you may have noticed construction work in Lowndes County and the heart of Columbus.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation began work on a $19 million safety enhancement and overlay project.

Seven miles of US Highway 82 between 45 south to one mile east of military road will receive mainline curve reconstruction, ramp lengthening sign enhancement, and pavement mill and overlay.

The project is expected to make travel smoother for drivers.

In the meantime, drivers should take precautions and be aware of crews on the road.

“While this work is going on, they’re going to reduce lanes to one lane while shoulder work and road paving is underway. Motorists should be prepared that they will no longer have two lanes in each direction. It’s just going to be one lane in each direction while they’re doing this work. Eventually, by next summer, they should have a brand new roadway in that seven-mile stretch,” said David Kenney.

The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2024.

Falcon Contracting, a Columbus firm, is handling the construction.

