MDOT closes section of Highway 373 in Lowndes, Monroe Counties

LOWNDES/MONROE COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – A section of Highway 373 that runs through Lowndes and Monroe Counties is being closed.

Effective Thursday afternoon, The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing Highway 373 from Barton Ferry Road in Lowndes County to Self Road in Monroe County.

This is a section of 373 that runs North of Columbus Air Force Base.

Deficiencies caused by severe erosion have been discovered on the bridge over the Buttahatchee River there.

MDOT does not have a timeline for when the stretch of road will reopen.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter