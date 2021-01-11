MDOT Crews Work To Get Salt On Bridges And Roads Ahead Of Commute

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Crews with MDOT were out early making sure the morning commute would be safe for motorists who had to travel.

MDOT crews were applying salt to bridges at 4 thirty this morning, in advance of the morning commute.

That helped thaw any ice on bridges and crews were out through the day patrolling and looking for any spots that may be refreezing.

Matt Dunn is the District Maintenance Engineer for MDOT and says the Starkville area had more precipitation than the Northern portion of the region.

“We were able to kind of monitor that and we have crews out and taking care of those roads and bridges also, the precipitation is still falling in the area and we’re monitoring that to make sure we apply enough salt to our bridges to keep them from refreezing,” Dunn said.

Dunn encourages motorists to use caution when driving on bridges, especially during the evening hours, when black ice is more of a threat. He expects all roadways to be clear of ice Tuesday as the weather improves.