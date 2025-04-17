MDOT District One hosts ‘Roadeo’ for equipment operators

The unique competition lets MDOT drivers test their skills and efficiency on a variety of courses and obstacles

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For this Roadeo, MDOT drivers focus on efficiency and skill.

Heavy equipment operators from across the 16 counties of District One were at the MDOT Tupelo Headquarters for the annual contest.

“It is kind of a safety training where they get to hone their skills and prove their operating skills, practice safety at the same time, just a good friendly day of competition as well,” said Johnnie Shields, District Maintenance Engineer.

For MDOT drivers, their trucks, skid steers, tractor mowers, backhoes, and other heavy equipment are their offices, and they must focus on safety and efficiency at all times.

Drivers say the MDOT Roadeo is a fun way to showcase their knowledge and mastery of handling a variety of vehicles and equipment.

“This is a training deal for trucking and equipment, gives a great experience, we are in and out of trucks all year long, never know what weather will be, we are in stormy weather, ice and snow, we are on call, 24/7 days a week,” said Scottie Downs, who works out of MDOT in Prentiss County.

“It is good to have a good crew with you and where you can work as a team, practice safety, and the competition, that we are doing here, shows skills, doing in a safe way and to the best of your ability,” said Simpson Wofford, who works out of MDOT in Clay County.

MDOT equipment operators look forward to this Roadeo every year; it is not only a friendly competition, but also allows them to test skills they use daily to keep our roadways safe.

The winners of the District One Roadeo head to the state competition.

