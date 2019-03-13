MDOT plans series of road projects

UNDATED (WCBI) – The first steps in rebuilding and repairing a series of state highways across North Mississippi is underway. Contracts are now in place for projects ranging from re striping a roadway to surface rebuilds of others. The timeline for the projects will be released clsoer to the actual construction start dates. The projects awarded in the Northern District are below



A $4 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, for a projectto mill and overlay approximately three miles of Interstate 69 in DeSoto County from one-half mile south of Church Road to the beginning of the concrete section.

A $15.9 million contract was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc., of Balch Springs, Texas, for a project to a project to preserve 18 bridges on Interstate 55 from Batesville to Hernando in Panola, Tate and DeSoto counties.

A $331,575 contract was awarded to Riverside Traffic Systems, Inc., of New Albany, for the placement of audible edge stripe and signs on State Route 363 in Itawamba County from State Route 178 south to the Lee County line.

A $2.5 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, of Richland, for the mill and overlay of approximately four miles of U.S. Highway 45 in Lowndes County from the end of the divided lanes to the Monroe County line.

A $607,671 contract was awarded to Century Construction Group, Inc., of Tupelo, for the preservation of two bridges on State Route 6 in Monroe County between State Route 776 and State Route 371.

A $4.5 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company for a scrub seal and overlay of approximately nine miles of U.S. Highway 82 in Montgomery County from approximately one-quarter mile east of State Route 182 to the Webster County line.

A $291,000 contract was awarded to Monoko, LLC, of Tarpon Springs, Fla., for the painting of a bridge on State Route 182 at Trim Cane Creek in Oktibbeha County and on State Route 30 at Big Brown Creek in Prentiss County.

A $3.8 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi for the mill and overlay of approximately eight miles of U.S. Highway 49 E from State Route 32 W to U.S. Highway 49 W. The project will overlay approximately one-half mile of U.S. Highway 49 W from the Sunflower County line to the Tallahatchie County line. The project will also overlay approximately two miles of U.S. Highway 49 W from the Coahoma County line to Tutwiler.

A $2 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company for the mill and overlay of approximately nine miles of State Route 4 in Tunica County from U.S. Highway 61 to State Route 3.

MDOT will release additional information regarding timelines and impacts to traffic prior to the start of construction.