MDOT prepares roads ahead of impending winter weather

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – With one winter storm in the books and more icy weather on the way, MDOT crews are staying busy.

The Delta and extreme north Mississippi have already seen some slick spots.

Temperatures are expected to keep dropping after the winter weather stops.

This means roads could be icy for a long period of time.

That’s why there’s a strategy to making sure the highways are safe as possible.

“So our crews are out today and tomorrow pretreating roadways with liquid brine, a sodium brine. That is a solution that will prevent the formation of ice,” said Jace Ponder, MDOT Public Information Officer. “As the weather moves in and temperatures drop crews will be out riding the highways, monitoring bridges, and putting our salt and slag in problem areas.”

MDOT says stay home if at all possible.