MDOT progresses with road projects in three different counties

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) -Three projects have been ongoing in Lowndes County.

Work continues on Highway 12, from Highway 50 to the Alabama state line.

The $7.5 million project will widen the road and provide safety improvements. It is expected to wrap up in summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, the paving projects on Highways 69 and 82 are weeks away from being completed. Combined, those projects total more than $20 million.

A bridge replacement continues on Highway 182 in Webster County.

Bridges over White Creek Canal and Little Black Creek are being replaced.

The $4.7 million project is expected to wrap up this fall.

In Union County, more than five miles of new lanes on Highway 15 will complete a 4-lane connection of Pontotoc to New Albany.

The $58 million project is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

Other projects in the area include a bridge replacement on Highway 407 in Choctaw County.

The contractor is working on the substructures of the bridges and work is expected to be done in the summer of 2025.

An overlay project is also happening on Highway 14 in Winston County.

This work is scheduled to wrap up this fall from Walter Burroughs Road to Bond Road.

