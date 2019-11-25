MDOT projects underway in six Northeast Mississippi counties

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Six Northeast Mississippi counties currently have road projects underway.

The projects are to preserve and maintain highways and bridges, according to Northern Transportation District Commissioner Mike Tagert.

- Advertisement -

U.S. Highway 82 interchange improvements in Lowndes County

The $4.8 million project to improve U.S. Highway 82 interchanges at 18th Avenue and Military Road continues in Columbus.

At the 18th Avenue interchange, ramps were realigned and widened. Crews have completed pavement work through the intersection. Signal work and permanent striping remain to be completed.

At the Military Road Interchange, traffic has been reduced from four lanes to two lanes through the construction area where two new roundabouts will be built. To accommodate the roundabouts, the interchange ramps will be realigned. The westbound exit ramp will also be widened to include a new travel lane.

The interchange project was awarded to Gregory Construction Services, Inc., of Columbus, and is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

Safety improvements, system preservation in Lee County

Work is nearing completion on a safety improvement project along Gloster Street in Tupelo. Turn lanes have been added and traffic signal improvements have been made from McCullough Boulevard to Barnes Crossing. Turn lanes were also added at both the Highway 45 interchange and the Tom Watson Drive intersection.

An asphalt overlay has been completed through work site. Permanent lane striping and signal coordination remain to be done.

“With holiday travel and shopping near, work which could impact traffic has been mostly completed,” Tagert said. “Some of the remaining work depends on the weather. Crews will not be active during busy holiday travel times.”

Four-lane expansion on State Route 15 in Pontotoc County

A $21.5 million construction project to expand State Route 15 in Pontotoc County from two lanes to four stretches approximately eight miles from State Route 76 north to the Union County line.

Traffic has been realigned to the newly constructed lanes through the length of the project. The intersection of State Route 346 has also be realigned.

Two-lane traffic will use the new lanes while crews continue to reconstruct the existing highway and two bridges. On the north end of the project, the Tanglefoot Trail Bridge is nearing completion. The orginal bridge, which was built in 1971 over a railroad, now crosses a bike path. On the south end of the project, crews are driving piles for the new Lappatubby Creek Bridge, which replaces the original bridge built in 1955.

The project was awarded to Talbot Brothers, of Nesbit, in April and estimated to be completed in summer 2020.

Bridge maintenance on State Route 145 in Prentiss County

Work continues on a project to replace six timber pile bridges and a box culvert along State Route 145 in Prentiss County. The original structures were built in the 1940s and had weight restrictions.

Work has been completed at three separate project sites consisting of five bridges. One of the bridges was replaced with a box culvert.

Crews are currently working near Osborne Creek Bridge. A box culvert at the site has been constructed, and crews are doing earthwork to realign County Road 7090. A signed detour is in place.

The $12.5 million project was awarded to Talbot Brothers and is expected to be complete by summer 2020.

Bridge maintenance on State Route 178 in Itawamba County

Work to replace seven bridges along State Route 178 in Itawamba County is nearing completion.

Traffic is moving on the new bridges over Lick Skillet Creek, Gum Creek, Cypress Creek, a relief slough bridge, Hickory Creek, Bull Mountain Creek Bridge and Johns Creek near McFadden Road.

At the Johns Creek Bridge near State Line Road, a temporary detour bridge is in place while crews construct a new, permanent bridge. A second bridge over Johns Creek was replaced with a box culvert.

The nearly $17 million project was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company.

Bridge maintenance on State Route 389 in Chickasaw County

Elsewhere in the district, a bridge replacement project is underway in Chickasaw County. The $4.2 million project will replace bridges over Chewawah Creek and Cane Creek on State Route 389.

The bridges are being built on a new alignment which will minimize impacts to traffic. Crews are currently driving piles at both bridge sites.

The contractor is Ausbern Construction Company, Inc., and the work is expected to be completed in summer 2020.