MDOT releases findings from Main Street study

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Increasing safety along the city’s busy streets in Columbus was a hot topic at Tuesday’s council meeting.

You may remember MDOT conducting a Main Street Improvement study.

Councilmen got a look at the results and heard the recommendation, but going through with it comes with a hefty price.

MDOT gave two options on how to increase safety in town from Highway 182 to 2nd Street, on down through to 6th Street.

The most popular option was adding roundabouts at certain intersections. That project would cost $4.5 million.

Another suggestion was adding bump outs at the intersections from 2nd Street to 6th Street.

Both aiming to decrease the distance people have to walk to get across the street and to slow traffic in downtown.

No action was taken, the findings were just presented to councilmen.