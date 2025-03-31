MDOT releases warning of a new scam

MISSISSIPPI. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants you to be aware of a scam.

The Department said if you get a text saying you owe toll road money to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, that is a false statement.

The state of Mississippi has no toll roads, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation does not collect toll fees for other states.

You are also being reminded to not click on any suspicious links, do not reply to suspicious phone calls, and do not pay a dime to anyone that is not a reliable source.

Don’t let this scam take its “toll” on you.

