MDOT will stop work needing lane closures until after holidays

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Road construction should not be to blame for your holiday travel plans.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will suspend interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak travel times.

Work requiring lane closures will stop on December 24 and start again on January 2.

This will allow for more people on the roadway and fewer delays for drivers.

Even with this added help, MDOT said you should plan ahead using its mobile app, fest before driving and stop when you need to.

Drivers should always buckle up and watch for deer.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter