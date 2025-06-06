MDP investigates DMV scam going on in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There’s a new text message scam going around, and here’s the first thing you need to know: Mississippi doesn’t have a DMV or toll roads.

Across Mississippi, residents have been receiving texts telling them that they must pay a ticket or a fine, or their license will be revoked, or their vehicle could be repossessed.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is investigating this scam.

They remind people that Mississippi has a Drivers Service Bureau, not a Department of Motor Vehicles or DMV. And the Highway Patrol or Department of Public Safety does not text people to pay fines or tickets.

Also, the Department website is dps.ms.gov.

They warn people not to click on the links in the text message.

If you think you have been a victim of this scam, call your local law enforcement or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

