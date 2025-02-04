MDPS hosts class on recognizing and responding to human trafficking

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Human trafficking is a growing problem in every corner of the state, and the Columbus Police Department is trying to stay ahead of the offenders.

The department hosted a class on recognizing and responding to human trafficking today, February 4.

Instructors from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety worked with officers from the Columbus and West Point Police Departments and deputies from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on recognizing the signs of human trafficking in their areas.

They also familiarized the officers with proper reporting procedures.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says some of these criminals feel like they can operate under the radar in smaller cities and towns, so it’s extra important that law enforcement is up to date on the latest trends.

“I hope they’re able to go back into the community and educate the community as a whole on what to look for. What are some of the signs of human trafficking, when they respond to domestic calls, when they respond to calls at hotels, when they respond to calls at the mall, then they know what they’re looking for. If we’re at a football, or baseball game and they see a young lady in distress, they’ll know the signs to look for and the proper questions to ask,” said Daughtry.

Chief Daughtry plans to host more classes on the subject in the future.

